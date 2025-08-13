Protesters have gathered in Aberystwyth to show their support for the people of Palestine.
The group held their sombre protest on Owain Glyndwr Square from 12pm-1pm on Wednesday, 13 August.
Armed with flags, banners and images of war, the protesters aim to gather every Wednesday from 12pm-1pm and hope more people will join them next week.
One protester said they were heartened to see more people today than last week and look forward to an even bigger crowd on 20 August.
The protestors on Owain Glyndwr Square. Photo: Julie McNicholls Vale (Julie McNicholls Vale)
