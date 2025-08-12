Nominations are open for a series of awards designed to celebrate the best of Aberystwyth.
The Menter Aberystwyth Awards are held every two years and seek to shine a spotlight on businesses, organisations and individuals who make a difference in the town.
Announcing that nominations are now open, Menter Aberystwyth, said: “We are thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated biennial Menter Aberystwyth Awards, spotlighting the dedication, creativity, and community spirit that define Aberystwyth, its businesses, organisations, and individuals.
“The Menter Aberystwyth Awards aim to honour exceptional contributions to the local community through a robust nomination, shortlisting, and independent-judging process.
“Typically featuring 10–12 distinct categories plus the prestigious Overall Business of the Year, the awards bring together finalists, sponsors, and community leaders for an inspiring evening of recognition and celebration.”
This year, there will be 12 awards up for grabs in the following categories: Sustainability; Retail Excellence; Food & Drink Champion; Aberystwyth Ambassador; New Business of the Year (for enterprises under 3 years); Creative Arts & Literature; Welsh Language Champion; Sport & Wellbeing in the Community; Community Spirit Award; Trader of the Year; Professional Services Excellence and Event of the Year 2024, which will be open to a public vote.
Nominations are open to individuals, organisations, and businesses; self-nominations are welcome and encouraged, with applicants invited to tailor their entries to meet each category’s criteria.
Menter Aberystwyth adds: “These Awards celebrate the vibrant tapestry of people and enterprises that make Aberystwyth exceptional—whether through environmental innovation, cultural contribution, community engagement, or commercial excellence.
“The “Event of the Year” category also invites the public to have their say in celebrating standout local happenings.”
The deadline for submissions is 5 September and the awards ceremony will be held at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 9 October. Visit the Menter Aberystwyth website’s Awards section to submit a nomination or vote.
