This year, there will be 12 awards up for grabs in the following categories: Sustainability; Retail Excellence; Food & Drink Champion; Aberystwyth Ambassador; New Business of the Year (for enterprises under 3 years); Creative Arts & Literature; Welsh Language Champion; Sport & Wellbeing in the Community; Community Spirit Award; Trader of the Year; Professional Services Excellence and Event of the Year 2024, which will be open to a public vote.