Jo added: “I can't say how very much I value the marvellous friendships I've made over the years, and wish everyone in the local music community all the very best - keep music live, cherish the musical education of the young, encourage amateurs and give them the space to rehearse and perform: so much good comes from all these things, and so many lifelong friendships. Profound respect to the incredible Ceredigion Music Service who have fought so hard through the difficult times to serve the young of the county: very pleased when we could help you in any way.