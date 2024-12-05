The owner of Cerdd Ystwyth in Aberystwyth has made the devastating announcement that she has terminal cancer and has no choice but to shut up shop.
Joanne Julier announced the news on the shop’s Facebook page, saying: “This is a post that I never wanted to make, but in the circumstances I'm afraid that I have no choice: after 40 happy years serving the Mid Wales music community, till 2013 as an employee of the wonderful Libbie Lawrence, who had the vision to set up the business, and since 2013 as the proud proprietor, my terminal cancer diagnosis now means that, as I move into the palliative care pathway, we will sadly have to close.”
The online shop shut on Tuesday and staff member, who has been at Jo’s side since their first working day in 1985, will keep the shop open “until near to Christmas, with all new goods at half of the marked price from 5 December onwards”.
Jo added: “I can't say how very much I value the marvellous friendships I've made over the years, and wish everyone in the local music community all the very best - keep music live, cherish the musical education of the young, encourage amateurs and give them the space to rehearse and perform: so much good comes from all these things, and so many lifelong friendships. Profound respect to the incredible Ceredigion Music Service who have fought so hard through the difficult times to serve the young of the county: very pleased when we could help you in any way.
“Our respected colleagues at Salop Music in Shrewsbury continue the tradition, and I urge you to support such small independent businesses wherever you are.
Diolch yn fawr iawn, from Jo and Graham, and deepest thanks for so many happy years behind the counters in Upper Portland Street.