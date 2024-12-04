An Aberystwyth man has been handed a suspended jail sentence for carrying a knife in public in the town.
Daniel Smith, whose address was given in court as Corporation Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 November.
The 50-year-old had initially denied the charge of possession of the knife on Queens Road on 2 October but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Magistrates handed Smith a 12 week jail term, suspended for 12 months.
The court heard that the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.
The sentence was suspended because “there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and strong personal mitigation regarding accommodation issues.”
Smith must also pay £200 costs.