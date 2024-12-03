While introducing the presumption against closing rural schools in the autumn of 2018, the Education Secretary at the time, Kirsty Williams, said authorities with schools on the list “should start on the basis that closure is the last option” and that “presumption against a closure and the option to seek alternatives to keeping a school open should not be left to the official consultation period, but should be employed by the council before they make any decision to go out to consultation on the future of the school'.