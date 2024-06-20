The winners of the dog sections of Aberystwyth Show have been revealed.
The champion in the Behaviour, Condition & Conformation Classes was Seren owned by Sam Taylor, Penrhyncoch.
The champion of novelty classes was Millie owned by Ffion Wyn-Roberts, Penbontrhydybeddau.
The show took place on Saturday, 8 June.
In the first picture are, from left to right: Seren with Sam Taylor, Dog Section Secretary, Kris Fry, Judge, Glynis Pink, and Reserve Champion Daisy with Ashley Lloyd-Jones, Pontrhydfendigaid.
The second picture shows, from left to right: Novelty Champion Millie with Ffion Wyn-Roberts, Judge, Glynis Pink, Dog Section Secretary Kris Fry, and Novelty Reserve Champion Milo with Susan Jones, Penrhyncoch.
Both photographs were taken by Les Fry.