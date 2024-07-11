Aberystwyth University has been named the top university in Wales for student satisfaction for the ninth year in a row.
The 2024 edition of the National Student Survey (NSS), published on Wednesday, 10 July, has been compiled using over 345,000 student responses from across the UK.
Based on the higher education institutions featured in the latest edition of The Times / Sunday Times Good University Guide, Aberystwyth features in the UK top 5 for ‘Organisation and Management’ and ‘Learning Resources’ and in the top 10 in the UK for ‘Learning Opportunities’ and ‘Academic Support’.
With an improved student satisfaction rate, 86 per cent of Aberystwyth University students are satisfied with the quality of their course, six percentage points above the sector average in Wales.
Aberystwyth also outperforms the UK sector in all seven core themes that are featured in this year’s survey: Teaching on My Course, Learning Opportunities, Assessment and Feedback, Academic Support, Organisation and Management, Learning Resource and Student Voice.
Professor Tim Woods, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Learning, Teaching and Student Experience at Aberystwyth University, said the NSS results “show once more that Aberystwyth University is rated by our students as one of the best universities in the UK across all categories, reflecting the dedication of our staff to provide the best possible learning experience.”
“Our university has a long-standing and enviable reputation for student satisfaction and today’s results underline our place amongst the strongest universities in the UK,” he added.
Bayanda Vundamina, President of Aberystwyth Students’ Union said: “Congratulations to Aberystwyth University for another successful result in the National Students Survey.
“This achievement highlights the positive work and significant impact on the student experience, despite the many challenges faced this year.
“Undeb Aberystwyth is excited to collaborate closely with the University to maintain high student satisfaction at Aberystwyth, ensuring that Aber students enjoy their student life.
“The student experience remains central to our decisions and is evident in today's outcome.”
The NSS is an annual survey of students in universities and colleges across the UK.
Final-year undergraduate students are asked to score their university across a wide range of measures of student satisfaction.
Students were also invited to express their overall satisfaction with their university.
The NSS is managed by the Office for Students on behalf of the UK funding and regulatory bodies – the Department for the Economy (Northern Ireland), the Scottish Funding Council and the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales.