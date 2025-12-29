A 48-year-old man has pleaded guilty of burglary after thousands of pounds worth of tools were stolen from an electrical shop on Glanyrafon industrial estate.
Dyfed-Powys Police received a call reporting that a burglary had taken place at CEF Electrical sometime between 3pm on Sunday 29 September and 7.15am on Monday 30 September, 2024.
The shop owner explained that when he arrived to open the shop on the Monday morning, he noticed that the front door was smashed, and the wires linked to the alarm system had been cut.
Inside the building, he noticed that several items – mainly high-power electrical tools – had been taken. The shop keeper calculated the total value of the stolen items was around £30,000.
CCTV cameras captured a vehicle attending the business at around 11.30pm the night before and returning to the business at around 1am.
Checks confirmed that vehicle belonged to a 48-year-old Christopher Cole from Hackney.
DNA swabs taken from the inside of a broken windowpane also pointed to Christopher Cole being present at the crime scene.
Cole was named as a wanted suspect, and extensive search enquiries led to his arrest in Rugby, England, by Hampshire Police on Wednesday 19 November 2025. He was brought into Aberystwyth police station for questioning.
Cole will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 30 January.
PC Joe Roberts, the officer in this case, said: “This was a serious offence committed by a man who thought he could travel into our force area and target a local business for his own gain.
“This crime has understandably had a significant impact on the business and its employees, and I hope this outcome will reassure them that Dyfed-Powys Police will not tolerate travelling criminals in our area. We eagerly await his sentencing.”
