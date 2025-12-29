Close to 60 arrived at the Home Cafe on Pier Street to “spend time together as a community”, enjoying a free lunch thanks to the hospitality of Ahmet Acikel, his staff and the many donors who support their annual initiative.
Businesses and residents donated food, funds and presents so that anyone who wanted to could have a Christmas dinner this year.
Speaking of hosting their thirteenth Christmas Day, Ahmet said: “We have had a lovely day, welcoming friends, people who visit us through the year, people who are not so fortunate on Christmas Day and might have to spend it on their own.
“But when we come together, there are no barriers, only laughter, smiles and good cheer.
“So many people and companies now contribute to this special day - rugby club, Charlie’s, Mason club, Mill Street Garage, Tesco, Bookers Aberystwyth and Morrisons are a few names that spring to mind, but there are many, so forgive me if I leave someone out.
“Individual people and regular customers have been dropping gifts off as well.
“People spent time together as a community, they went home with tummies full and smiles on their faces.
“They had good food and good presents and are warm in the comfort that people care about them.
“I am blessed to be part of this wonderful community.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to share such a special day once a year.
“See you all again next year - God willing.”
The cafe was decked out for the occasion with a Christmas tree, festive lights and piles of presents beckoning people in.
Commenting online, many praised the team for giving their time, with one calling for the council to “officially acknowledge” the Home Cafe for their work.
