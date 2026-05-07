An Aberystwyth town centre fast food restaurant wants to extend its opening hours into the early morning.
KFC on Terrace Road has applied to Ceredigion County Council for a new premises licence that would extend opening hours at the site by three hours.
KFC is currently open between 11am and 11pm seven days a week.
The new application from Gastronomy Foods – the franchise holder of the restaurant - seeks to push back the closing time until 2am, with KFC hoping to be open from 11am until 2am seven days a week.
The application is available for inspection by request to Ceredigion County Council.
Any responsible authority or other person wishing to make representations in respect of this application should do so in writing to the Licensing Section at Ceredigion County Council, County Hall, Aberaeron, Ceredigion SA46 0AT or by e-mail to [email protected] by midnight on 29 May.
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