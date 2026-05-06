Last week, the council recognised the town’s “marine identity” and the importance of “blue health” for its residents, wildlife and tourist economy.
The council voted to prioritise the health of its ocean in its decisions with the ‘Motion for the Ocean’ vote.
The meeting voted to push for sustainable drainage in all new building developments to stop the town’s Victorian sewage network from becoming overwhelmed.
The motions, tabled by Councillor Nishant Chandolia and passed unanimously, responded to the shocking data that Aberystwyth harbour was subjected to 84 sewage discharges in 2025 alone, issuing close to 300 hours of untreated sewage into the town’s iconic coastline.
Cllr Chandolia said: "I proposed these motions because, like so many people in Aberystwyth, I am tired of seeing our beautiful harbour and rivers treated as open sewers.
“Our identity and our local economy are inseparable from the sea.
“Whether you are a swimmer, a local business owner, or a parent taking your children to the beach, you deserve to know that our water is safe.
“This vote is a clear message to the water companies: the status quo is no longer acceptable."
Last month, it was revealed that Ceredigion Penfro was the worst-impacted constituency in England and Wales for untreated sewage discharges in 2025, enduring 94,836 hours.
One of the motions called for a Water Quality Summit, demanding water company Dŵr Cymru (Welsh Water) and Natural Resources Wales publicly explain their investment plans for the Rheidol and Ystwyth catchments.
Only in March this year, Dŵr Cymru was ordered to invest £44.7m in a ‘redress package’ following failures to operate, maintain and upgrade their systems .
Afon Ystwyth, which flows into the town, endured 111 sewage dumps in 2025, 1,126 hours or 47 days of continuous raw sewage discharged.
The Afon Rheidol, which also ends in Aberystwyth, hosts the primary discharge point for the Aberystwyth Wastewater Treatment works, significantly impacting the water quality on Aberystwyth’s South Beach.
The council has called on Dŵr Cymru to install high-frequency sensors so the public is alerted to sewage discharges immediately.
The council joins 40+ UK councils adopting the ‘Motion for the Ocean’, promoting local advocacy and ocean literacy among residents.
Cllr Chandolia added: "This isn't just about policy; it’s about accountability.
“We are calling for a seat at the table to ensure that investment goes where it is needed most—right here in our community.
“I will be writing to the Welsh government to ensure that our voices are heard at the highest levels."
Dŵr Cymru has offered to meet the council, adding that as part of £4bn of investment, two treatment works are being upgraded on the Ystwyth to increase the volume of water they can treat and provide capacity for future housing developments.
A spokesperson added: “Work is underway on our most ambitious investment programme that will see more than £4bn of investment, including £2.5bn on the environment, between 2025 and 2030.
“This includes approximately £80m in Ceredigion. On the Ystwyth we are upgrading two wastewater treatment works to increase the volume of water they can treat and provide capacity for future housing developments in the area.
“In the Rheidol we will be conducting assessments to better understand the impact our abstraction has on the ecological health of the river.
“We publish data on the operation of storm overflows on our storm overflow map that is available on our website.
“Planning issues are a matter for local authorities. However, it is important to note that separating foul sewers and surface water drainage in new development has been common practice for some years and mandatory in Wales since 2019.”
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