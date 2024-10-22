Aberystwyth Town Council has raised concerns over plans to remove the wooden jetty from Aberystwyth promenade as part of multi-million pound sea defence plans, and want ‘clarification’ on the future of the long-closed seafront paddling pool.
A Ceredigion County Council consultation into multi-million pound plans to protect homes along Aberystwyth seafront closed earlier this month.
The proposals will see a 100 metre rock breakwater off north beach, a number of rock groynes, new access ramps, removal of the wooden jetty on north beach and to develop the former paddling pool site.
The proposal would also lead to an increase in the size of north beach by importing sand while at other locations, secondary flood walls on the promenade will be retained and added.
A rock revetment will be placed in front of the sea wall at Victoria Terrace as well as strengthening and protection works to the existing promenade sea wall.
It is predicted that 460 properties along Aberystwyth promenade will be at risk of flooding in 100 years if nothing is done.
In its response to the consultation, Aberystwyth Town Council called for ‘clarification’ on the future of the paddling pool, most recently used as a sandpit.
The town council said that “contradictory statements had been received from Ceredigion County Council on different occasions” regarding the future of that part of the promenade.
While overall plans hint at developing the former paddling pool, no firm scheme is outlined in the design unveiled to the public earlier this month.
The town council said: “Councillors had been advised both that it would be retained as a sandpit, and also that it would be reinstated as a paddling pool.”
The pool was a huge draw for locals and tourists alike over the years, providing hundreds of children somewhere to splash free of charge on sunny days.
It has however been closed for a number of years after safety concerns were raised over the integrity of the sea wall beneath and it filled with sand in 2018.
The sand pit area was then reduced in size in 2021.
The town council also objected to the proposed removal of the timber jetty, which has been closed off by the council for more than two years over safety fears.
The town council said that the jetty “is frequently featured on promotional materials for the town” and has “amenity and tourism value.”
Fixing the jetty proved to be too expensive, Ceredigion County Council said, and it is set to be removed under the sea defence plans.
Aberystwyth councillors also raised concerns, shared by swimming groups in the town, that there was “potential of the proposed breakwater to create a dangerous rip current.”
Aberystwyth swimming group Nofio Aber, said the scheme as it stands “does not appear to address the needs and safety of swimmers in the area”, with aspects of it potentially “putting lives at risk.”
The town council also pressed “the importance of being proactive in communicating with residents regarding any disruption” as work is carried out.