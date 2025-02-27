ABERYSTWYTH residents face a slight increase in their council tax bills from April as the town council takes on more responsibilities.
There will be an increase of 3.41 per cent for Aberystwyth residents, seeing those that live in a Band D property paying £156.04 towards the town council.
In recent years, the town council has seen its responsibilities increase and is now in charge of cleaning the town’s streets and other maintenance services.
Among them are the town’s public toilets.
The town council is in talks with Ceredigion County Council to take over the running of public conveniences at Park Avenue and on the castle grounds, but negotiations are ongoing.
£26,500 has been allocated towards maintaining public toilets in Aberystwyth, with the town council saying it expects all four to remain open.
One of the big costs this year is Gwyl Cerdd Dant, which Aberystwyth will host and the town council has put £10,000 towards.
The budget for Remembrance Sunday has also been increased this year from £650 to £1,200.
Events, arts and Bardd y Dref will receive a funding boost, from £22,000 to £30,000.
This is largely due to the return of Gwyl y Castell, which received grant funding last year.
A number of savings have been made from refurbishment costs of Neuadd Gwenfrenwi and street cleaning.
The budget for street cleaning was £55,000 last year as the town council had to buy equipment, but will be £30,000 in 2025/26.
General costs of the town council’s new home were £15,000 last year but will be zero in the coming year, with refurbishment costs dropping from £40,000 to £20,000.
Senior Citizen Christmas dinners will also be maintained, with a £1,500 allocation.