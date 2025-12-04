Aberystwyth residents are being asked whether they would be willing to pay more in council tax to keep public toilets open.
Aberystwyth Town Council has launched a consultation on the future of the town’s four public toilets.
Residents are being asked if they would be prepared to pay more council tax in order to keep some or all four of the public conveniences open as Ceredigion County Council plans to cut funding for toilets across the county.
The consultation says: “In late 2023, Ceredigion County Council approached Aberystwyth Town Council stating that, due to budgetary pressures, they were considering cuts to non-statutory services over coming years, including cuts to public toilets.
“It was explained that if Aberystwyth Town Council could not provide financial support or take responsibility for the public toilets, they would likely be closed.
“Over the two years since, Aberystwyth Town Council has provided financial support and been engaged in negotiation with Ceredigion County Council to take responsibility for the public toilets.
“ These negotiations are still ongoing, and no final decision has been reached, however we are now in a position to consult our residents. The current suggested position is to take over two toilets.
“This potential transfer has significant implications on Aberystwyth Town Council’s budget.
“It is estimated, from 2024-25 figures provided by Ceredigion County Council, that two toilets (the Castle & Park Avenue) will cost a combined net amount of £40,000 per annum, including cleaning staff, materials, maintenance and vandalism repairs.
“This represents an approximately 6.09% increase to our budget, or a £9.50 per annum increase to our portion of the Council Tax (“The Precept”) paid by a Band D property (based on 2025-26 figures).
“Based on our current draft budget (which is subject to change) for next year, 2026-27, without the transfer of public toilets our portion of the Council Tax (“The Precept”) will increase by just 1.19%.
“Because this is such a significant undertaking, Aberystwyth Town Council would like to hear your views to help us decide on the future of Aberystwyth’s public toilets.”
The consultation will run until mid January and the opinions will be collated before town councillors make a decision in the new year.
Aberystwyth Town Council added: “This consultation is to gather the opinions of, and a chance to consult with, interested parties regarding the public toilets.
“The decision to take the toilets on, or not, ultimately would rest with your Town Councillors. We encourage you to contact them if you have any particular points not captured in this consultation, or if you wish to discuss the matter further.”
A number of town and community councils have taken over the running of public toilets as Ceredigion County Council looks to cut its costs.
In January, Borth Community Council decided to “uphold human dignity” and “maintain the village’s blue flag status” by keeping one of the two toilet blocks open, raising council tax by around 15p.
