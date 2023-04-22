Aberystwyth Town have beaten the drop in spectacular fashion today after a thrilling fightback, a last-minute winner and a loss for their main relegation rivals.
The Seasiders narrowly escaped what would have been their first ever demotion from the top-flight after becoming founding members of the Cymru Premier in 1992/93.
Manager Anthony Williams' team fought back valiantly after falling behind twice against Caernarfon Town in the pulsating clash at Park Avenue - while rivals Flint, who have now been relegated, were winning their crucial encounter with Pontypridd for most of the match.
But as the drop beckoned for Aber, Pontypridd scored two goals in quick succession - sending the home crowd into raptures as they heard the news.
Requiring at least a draw, the Black and Greens held off Caernarfon until they snatched a spectacular 93rd minute winner through danger man Ollie Flint who stooped to head home after threatening throughout the second half.
Captain Jack Thorn told the Cambrian News the fans were 'excellent' and 'pushed them over the line' to victory.
"All season people have written us off," he said. "They said we were a certainty to go down and we showed them a bit of fight.
"We could have crumbled in a lot of games this season but the boys have been quality."
His manager Williams agreed with him '100 per cent' that people had written them off - even those from within the club, which he described as 'disappointing'.
"I was always confident," he told the Cambrian News as celebrations began in the tunnel.
"Even though we made it hard for ourselves, I believed Ponty would get a result but it was pleasing to get the winner and make it more comfortable in the last couple of minutes - but overall outstanding.
"I hope the fans turn up next season because we'll give it a right good go. It's been a transition this season and we struggled early on.
"But we've gone six games unbeaten and two losses in 12 games which tells it's own story."
It all followed a nightmare start to the match for Aber who fell behind within two minutes after Rob Hughes finished concisely from ex-Seasider Darren Thomas' searching cross.
Playmaker Thomas and frontman Hughes were dangerous throughout the first half but a 37th minute header from Aber midfielder Harry Arnison kept the Seasiders in contention, despite Caernarfon controlling large passages of the match.
A powerful header from centre back Laurie Bell left Aber heading in at the break with it all to do.
But midway through the second half, an equaliser from winger Mark Cadwallader on the spin gave Aber hope that if Pontypridd could steal two goals then they would survive. The goal followed a breathless passage of play resulting in an almighty penalty-box scramble with last-ditch blocks and shots flying in from all angles.
And sure enough, Pontypridd fought back to win 3 - 2 against Flint Town, condemning them to relegation in place of Aberystwyth.
