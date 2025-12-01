The wacky condiments making their way onto Gen Z’s Christmas dinners this year include hot sauce and sriracha (36 per cent), salad cream (25 per cent) – and even curry sauce (39 per cent).
More than half of Gen Z (51 per cent) have dolloped mayo onto their Christmas dinner, with even more (56 per cent) lathering it in Sôs Coch or ketchup.
The poll of 2,000 adults who celebrate the festive season found 43 per cent of Gen Z don’t want to feel shackled by tradition and would choose a non-traditional condiment like ketchup over gravy to accompany their festive meal.
The research was commissioned by Subway to mark the launch of three sauce bottle shaped festive baubles inspired by its most popular sauces - Chipotle Southwest, Sweet Onion, and Honey Mustard – all made in the UK from 100 per cent recycled plastic.
More than half (51 per cent) said Christmas dinner would be ruined without their favourite sauce, while almost six in 10 (58 per cent) would find it hard to live without their go-to condiment.
But many younger Brits will be reaching for more than just the gravy boat this Christmas.
Some may consider it an act of saucy sacrilege, but the research also found Gen Z had paired salad cream (25 per cent), barbeque sauce (21 per cent), and sweet chilli sauce (21 per cent) with their Christmas dinner.
A generation of sauce enthusiasts, 44 per cent of Gen Z Brits have had an argument with friends or family on the divisive topic of condiments.
While 43 per cent have even turned down a meal because their favourite wasn’t available.
Almost a third (32 per cent) have taken matters into their own hands by bringing their favourite sauce out with them to dinner.
And nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of Gen Z admit to consuming a condiment straight from the bottle.
