ABERYSTWYTH Town FC has set up a charitable trust to forge stronger ties with the local community.
The new charity, known as Aberystwyth Town Football Club Foundation, was registered with the Charity Commission in September.
The trust has a series of aims, one of which is the redevelopment of Park Avenue for the benefit of the local community.
In a statement on the club the club website, the Seasiders said the foundation had the following aims:
- to promote the benefit of the inhabitants of the area of benefit without distinction of sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, nationality, race or of political, religious or other opinions, by associating together the said inhabitants and the statutory authorities, voluntary and other organisations in a common effort to advance education and to provide facilities in the interests of social welfare for sport, recreation and leisure-time occupation with the object of improving the conditions of life for the said inhabitants;
- to establish, or secure the establishment of, a Community Sporting Facility and to maintain and manage the same (whether alone or in co-operation with any statutory authority or other person or body) in furtherance of the Objects;
- to promote such other charitable purposes as may from time to time be determined.
The charity was the brainchild of Club Director Colin Jones, who said: “Aberystwyth Town Football Club Foundation has been established to enhance and support our community, disability, and walking football initiatives.
"Aberystwyth Town Football Club is a community lead football club and the largest sporting club in the county of Ceredigion.
"One of the foundations aims must be to develop and modernise the club, ground, and facilities for the future benefit of the local community. This is an exciting opportunity for the club”.
Anyone interested in supporting the foundation is invited to email Colin Jones by clicking this link.