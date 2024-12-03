Aberystwyth Town Football Club has unveiled plans for a major redevelopment of its home ground which will include a number of new homes built along with a new clubhouse, stands and changing facilities.
The club has launched a 28-day public consultation on the plans for the Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium with the intention to submit formal planning applications to Ceredigion County Council in the New Year.
Home to the Black and Greens for over 100 years, the Club’s long-term vision strives to deliver facilities of the highest standard, fit for the next generation of football in mid Wales – and illustrates the Club’s clear ambition to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.
The plan includes the erection of a two-and-a-half storey building extending from the existing gantry, providing state-of-the-art facilities.
It features new players’ and officials’ changing rooms, first-floor clubhouse, community and function rooms providing panoramic pitch-side views, and outdoor bar and terrace with elevated spectator seating and disability provision.
The plan also includes the erection of a 310-seater stand behind the goal opposite the Dias Stand, the formalisation of “Nark’s Corner” as a covered 360-person capacity standing terrace, the erection of a roof over the existing open stand, the re-building of the adjacent disability viewing platform, and erection of replacement turnstiles and toilet facilities adjacent to the gantry.
A single-storey building is proposed at the ground’s main entrance to provide high-quality secondary changing rooms and facilities to include replacement primary turnstiles.
The club will seek full planning permission for the ground developments, and also outline permission for the re-development of land adjacent the Afon Rheidol for residential purposes to include the demolition of the existing John Charles Lounge, Rhun Owens Stand, and changing rooms.
The club said it is “envisaged that the accommodation would broadly reflect that of the existing residential development at the corner of the ground.”
Planning documents said the upgrades are needed to meet UEFA criteria for European football and that the “existing main stand and changing rooms are in a state of deterioration and require significant investment if required to serve the club for years in the future.”
“Hence, modern and fit-for-purpose facilities are proposed to revitalise the site,” documents added.
“The proposal would see significant investment made to Aberystwyth Town Football Club to offer unrivalled local and regional community provisions for individuals of all ages and abilities.”
Club Chairman Donald Kane said: “This has been a huge undertaking by the club to date, working toward a vision to provide high-quality facilities that are fit for the future, accessible to all, and inspire the local and regional community to continue to build upon their support for the club going forward.”
A formal public consultation event will be held at Park Avenue on Tuesday, 10 December between 4.30pm and 6.30pm with an opportunity provided to pose questions and discuss the proposals with representatives from the Club and agents JMS Planning and Development.