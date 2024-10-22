An Aberystwyth genetics expert has received a prestigious fellowship from an Indian Government agency.
Professor Rattan Yadav, an expert in plant genetics, has received the honour from the Indian Government’s Science and Engineering Research Board.
The SERB-VAJRA scheme is designed to recognise the value of international collaborative research in solving complex problems.
It was developed exclusively for overseas scientists and academics to work for up to three months in a year at a hosting Indian public-funded academic or research institution.
Prof Yadav is an elected Fellow of the Learned Society of Wales and holds a personal chair at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences.
Since 1996, he has been working on developing the crop pearl millet, a staple in many African countries, as well as in India and South Asia.
The fellowship will also allow scientists, students and fellows from India to visit Aberystwyth.
Prof Yadav said: "It is a personal privilege for me to receive this fellowship, and it is fantastic for the university to be part of the scheme.
“I am really looking forward to all the opportunities for us in Aberystwyth and in India to take advantage of as we exchange ideas and skills over the coming years.”