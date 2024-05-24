One of the three Aberystwyth University academics who has been selected for the Welsh Crucible programme is Rebecca Zerk, who is completing a PhD on older people and domestic abuse, looking specifically at how people seek help in later life. Based at the Department of Law and Criminology, she is the Co-Lead of the Dewis Choice Initiative, a longitudinal research study examining the lived experiences of victim-survivors of domestic abuse in later life, which also offers a co-produced service for older people who have experienced domestic abuse.