Researchers from Aberystwyth and Leeds universities plan to test if the snow high up on Everest is melting, threatening the water supplies of over one billion people.
Despite air temperatures being well below zero on the highest mountain on Earth, it is believed that the snow may be melting due to rising air temperatures combined with intense solar radiation.
If the theory proves correct, it would suggest that the glaciers in the Himalayas are thawing faster than expected.
Glaciers in the highest mountains of the planet are an extremely important source of water with over one billion people - including many in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh - depending on Himalayan runoff.
The new project follows previous findings by Aberystwyth University and University of Leeds researchers which showed that the temperature of the ice in the lower parts of Khumbu Glacier, at the foot of Mount Everest, is warmer than would be expected given the local air temperature.
As part of the research, Professor Bryn Hubbard from Aberystwyth University will work with Professor Duncan Quincey of the University of Leeds to lead a team to the Western Cwm, over six kilometres above sea level and half a kilometre above base camp.
The researchers expect to go on their first trip in spring 2025 to drill into the surface of the upper reaches of Khumbu Glacier and use the boreholes to record temperatures.
The team will also install automatic weather stations at the study sites.
Prof Hubbard said: "It may well be a bit of a surprise to many that snow is melting within the mountain’s Western Cwm, but it is increasingly likely and it needs to be investigated and measured if we are going to be able to identify the effects of climate change on this water-stressed region and beyond.
“Understanding and recording what actually happens inside these glaciers is critical to developing computer models of their response to anticipated climate change.
“Equally important is developing a better understanding of how they flow so that we can better predict when dams that form on these glaciers are likely to be breached, releasing destructive volumes of water to the valleys below.
“This is a real risk in the Himalayas as it is in other regions such as the Andes and has the potential to endanger the lives of thousands of people.”
The project is funded by the Natural Environment Research Council.