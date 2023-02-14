Members of the University and College Union (UCU) are taking part in 18 days of industrial action in February and March, with classes at Aberystwyth University sideswiped by the prolonged industrial dispute.
Striking staff at Aberystwyth University downed tools on Tuesday morning, the first of three schedule strike days this week.
The UCU members will also be on the picket lines tomorrow, 15 February , and on Thursday, 16 February.
The UCU plans a series of concerted strike days over the coming six weeks.
The lecturers will also be off the job 21, 22 and 23 February.
The following week, they'll be on the picket lines on 27 and 28 February.
The industrial action will continue throughout March, with action planned for 1 and 2 March, 16 and 17 March, and also on
20, 21 and 22 March
The UCU also plans to re-ballot staff at 150 universities about stepping up the strike action after those initial walk-out dates.
Academic staff are off the job as well as some librarians and technicians.