Speaking about the award, which he will receive at a ceremony at St James’ Palace in London, Dr Doyle said: “I’m delighted to receive this award; it has been a pleasure to undertake research on the Greenland Ice Sheet - one of Earth’s last great areas of wilderness – over extended periods of fieldwork over the last 17 years. Overcoming the many challenges of remote polar fieldwork would not have been possible without the skill and dedication of the many people I’ve worked with. Although I typically work in remote areas of the ice sheet in small teams of scientists, the best part of working in Greenland is learning from the Greenlandic people. I have a deep respect for their way of life, culture, and their practical knowledge gained from centuries of living in such an extreme environment.”