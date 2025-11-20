Aberystwyth University staff have presented a cheque for over £5,000 to HAHAV Ceredigion, the university’s Charity of the Year 2024-25.
HAHAV Ceredigion is a volunteer-led organisation that supports people across Ceredigion living with an incurable or life-limiting illness. Its services include home support, bereavement counselling, and a range of wellbeing activities at the Living Well Centre in Penparcau, Aberystwyth and across Ceredigion.
The highlight of the year’s fundraising by university staff was a 46-mile ‘Two Rivers of Aberystwyth Challenge’.
Held in July, the two-day trek followed the courses of the Rheidol and Ystwyth rivers.
Starting and finishing at Aberystwyth harbour, the participants journeyed upstream to Nant y Moch reservoir, camped overnight, and then descended along the Ystwyth through the scenic Hafod Estate back to the river mouth in Aberystwyth.
Another creative fundraising effort was a Christmas song by Psychology lecturer Dr Gareth Hall. Christmas Ends Too Soon, co-written with Léanie Kaleido and Michael Grant, and performed by local band PAPER JAM, was released in November 2024, with all proceeds donated to HAHAV.
Other fundraising activities included an Aber10k team, a collection at graduation and a festive display at the entrance to the university’s Penglais Campus.
Professor Jon Timmis, Aberystwyth University Vice-Chancellor, said: “It’s been a privilege to support HAHAV, whose work benefits so many in our community. From musical creativity to physical endurance, our fundraising efforts have reflected the heart and spirit of Aberystwyth, and I’m proud of our staff for their enthusiasm and generosity.”
Gwerfyl Pierce Jones, chair of HAHAV Ceredigion, said: “We are very grateful to Aberystwyth University for its support over the past 12 months. This incredible donation will make a real difference as we continue to develop our Living Well Centre and expand our home support services across Ceredigion. The university’s contribution will have a lasting impact on the lives of those we support.”
