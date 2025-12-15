Thanks to fantastic fundraising by the Pembrokeshire-based 3 Amigos and Dollies Motorcycle Group, Hywel Dda Health Charities has been able to fund the improvement of the outdoor play area at Cilgerran children’s ward in Glangwili Hospital at a cost of over £15,000.
The 3 Amigos and Dollies Motorcycle Group have been fundraising for Hywel Dda University Health Board’s children’s services for a quarter of a century.
Their Easter and Christmas toy runs have become celebrated days in the calendar, drawing hundreds of bikers and supporters each year.
The funding has paid for a truly uplifting enhancement of the outdoor play area including a re-spray of the graffiti wall, new toys, new play equipment, a summer house, a moveable ramp for easier access, much-needed storage, and more.
Members of the 3 Amigos and Dollies Motorcycle Group even rolled up their sleeves to help paint and update the space themselves.
Paula Goode, Service Director for Planned and Specialist Care, said: “We are so grateful to the 3 Amigos and Dollies Motorcycle Group for their amazing support for the improvement of the outdoor area.
“Not only have they raised an incredible amount for the ward, but they have also volunteered their time to help us make the outdoor space as special as possible.
“Outdoor play provides so many benefits for children on the ward: it reduces stress and anxiety and creates opportunities to meet and play with new friends who are going through similar situations.
“It’s important for both the physical and mental health of our patients, so we couldn’t be happier with the transformation of the play area.”
Tobi Evans, Volunteer for the 3 Amigos and Dollies Motorcycle Group, said: “Because of the generosity of everyone who has donated, we are able to give thousands each year. We are always so humbled by the amount people give and we know it's thanks to them that we have made it to our 25th year.”
Katie Hancock, Fundraising Officer for Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We can’t thank the 3 Amigos and Dollies Motorcycle Group enough for their support for Cilgerran ward. You have put a smile on so many faces. Diolch yn fawr!”
