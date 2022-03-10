Aberystwyth University students scoop key literary prizes

Students from the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University are celebrating after scooping key literary prizes at the Intercollegiate Eisteddfod.

Twm Ebbsworth, a Creative Writing postgraduate student from Llanwnnen near Lampeter, was presented with the prestigious Crown for his prose composition of no more than 5000 words in response to ‘Sea’.

A regular Eisteddfod-winner, Twm has previously been awarded the Chair and the Crown at Ceredigion Young Farmers’ Clubs and Intercollegiate Eisteddfodau.

Fellow Welsh and Celtic Studies undergraduate, Lowri Bebb, was awarded third place in the competition for the Crown. The coveted Eisteddfod Chair was won by third year Welsh and International Politics student Tomos Lynch from Bangor, who is studying a Creative Writing module in the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies.

The Chair competition saw entrants composing a poem, in free verse or in the strict metres, of no more than 100 lines in response to ‘Mountain’. Crown-winner Twm Ebbsworth was runner-up in the competition for the Chair.

Dr Cathryn Charnell-White, Head of the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University said it was “wonderful to celebrate the success of our students in this year’s Intercollegiate Eisteddfod.”

“It is remarkable how many of Wales’s authors and poets studied here at Aber, and we continue to nurture our students’ talents through our provision in creative writing,” she said.

The success of Aberystwyth University students in this year’s Intercollegiate Eisteddfod was not limited to the field of literature, with Trystan Gwyn - a third year Geography and Earth Sciences undergraduate - winning the Science medal, and Emily Ellis, a second year History and Welsh History undergraduate, scooping the Arts Medal.

Mared Edwards, Welsh Culture Officer and President of UMCA said: “After an intense day of competitions both on and off the stage, it is rewarding to see so many talented Aber students amongst the list of worthy winners.”