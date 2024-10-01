Media industry experts and academics will discuss the challenge of protecting the integrity of news reporting at an event at Aberystwyth University.
The university is hosting the latest event in a high-profile talk series addressing geopolitical issues facing the UK and US.
The guest speakers at the ‘Disinformation today’ event are Mary Jordan and Kevin Sullivan, Associate Editors at The Washington Post, and Shayan Sardarizadeh, Senior Journalist at BBC Verify.
Professor Tim Woods, Professor of English and American Literature at Aberystwyth University, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming three prominent experts from the world of news-reporting, and to hear their insights into the nature, spread, and impact of disinformation.
“The proliferation of misleading information and fake news has become a pressing challenge for democratic societies, and is of even greater significance in this historic election year, so this event is timely indeed.”
‘Disinformation today’ takes place at 18:00 on Wednesday, 9 October in Theatr y Werin at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Penglais Campus.
The event will be hosted by Aberystwyth University in collaboration with the US Embassy and the American Politics Group of the UK Political Studies Association.
It forms part of the travelling ‘Unfolding Our Shared Future Talk Series’.