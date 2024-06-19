From classic knock-knock jokes to mother-in-law puns, researchers are looking at how humour affects older couples’ relationships.
Aberystwyth University academics are beginning a new study of how the over-60s use humour with their partners.
Psychologists separate jokes into those that have a negative impact on our wellbeing and others that are positive.
Previous research has concentrated on the effect of humour in younger couples’ relationship.
It has shown that aggressive jokes tend to have a negative impact on people’s satisfaction with a relationship.
As part of the new study, academics will survey couples who are 60 and over to see how humour affects them.
Heather Heap from Aberystwyth University, who is running the study, said: “While we all enjoy a good joke, the impact of quips and puns on our relationships and our wellbeing does have a serious side.
“For example, understanding how different factors affect older adults' relationships may help improve methods of care and treatment.
“It has important implications for couples’ wellbeing.”
The researchers are looking for couples where both partners are aged 60 and over to take part in the study.