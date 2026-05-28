An Aberystwyth woman has been awarded a prestigious prize for the work she does for the Royal British Legion.
Former Penglais pupil, Elizabeth Graham-Thomas, better known as Billie, has been named as this year’s recipient of the Lewis Shield, which is awarded to a legion member with a disability who has provided substantial inspiration for other legion members.
Billie, who now lives in Spain with her husband, Carl, who is also from Aberystwyth, is an RBL Welfare Co-ordinator and Branch Community Supporter in Spain.
She is a former Wren who spent several years attached to the Royal Marines.
At an Annual Conference last week, Billie received the Lewis Shield award in recognition of her tireless work supporting veterans in Spain.
After moving to Spain in 2014, she has gone on to play a vital role in establishing a volunteer casework team to provide support for veterans.
Speaking on the award, Billie said: “I’m doing something I genuinely love - supporting other veterans and our community.”
“I’m incredibly fortunate to work alongside a fantastic team of volunteer caseworkers across Spain North - none of what I do would be possible without their support.”
Billie added: “I feel extremely humbled. As a veteran myself, I know first-hand how difficult that first step can be—whether it’s asking for help or even recognising that you need it.
“Sometimes, just having someone there to listen is a huge step forward.”
Billie started her naval career in 1987 and was dragged to Norway and was on call for Gulf 1.
Billie said: “During my service, I also served short periods of time in Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Kuwait.
“Unfortunately, in 1997 I had an accident, which I didn't realise would have such a long lasting effect on me, and in 1998 was medically discharged.
“Following my discharge I moved back home to Aberystwyth.”
Billie worked for BT, Ffestiniog Travel and then spent 10 years working at Bronglais Hospital where she met her husband, Carl.
They moved to Lincolnshire but Billie says: “Unfortunately, I was my disability became worse and I was medically retired from the NHS in October of 2014.
“My husband Carl and I decided that we would like to do something neither of us thought we would ever do before, and that was to move to Spain.”
It was there where they found ‘an amazing network’ of the Royal British Legion.
She added: “Carl become a chairman of the Murcia Branch for several year and he is now the District Spain North, Vice Chair for the Royal British legion.
“I, however, found the welfare and community support side of the Royal British Legion suited me better.
“I started as a Branch Community Supporter, then a District Caseworker and now I am the District Welfare/Community Support Coordinator for the whole of Spain District North.
“Those of us who work for the Royal British Legion overseas are all volunteers.
“I am also disabled and unfortunately spend 80% of my time in an electric wheelchair.
“I never let it get me down though and we call it strategically restricted rather than disabled!”
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