Aberystwyth’s Plascrug School has won a third garden package from environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy (KPT).
The award has been made through KWT’s Local Places for Nature (LPfN) scheme, funded by Welsh Government.
Having already received the LPfN Food Garden and Orchard packages last autumn, the aim of adding the Wildlife Garden package at the school is to increase and diversify the number of wildlife habitats, and further improve the area’s biodiversity to add to existing successful nature developments on site.
Thanks to the new funding, Plascrug will create a wildlife garden, providing opportunities to support biodiversity while encouraging connection with nature and community engagement.
Keep Wales Tidy provides successful applicants with practical support, including native plants, tools and materials, enabling underused or unloved areas to be revitalised into vibrant green spaces.
Headteacher Carol Macy said: “Diolch yn fawr to Keep Wales Tidy and the Welsh Government for these generous packages!
“As a town-based school, our grounds are an important green space for all our pupils and the increasing number of community groups who use them out-of-hours.
“KWT’s Wildlife Garden offers a brilliant opportunity to increase and diversify the number of wildlife habitats, further improving the area’s biodiversity.”
Plascrug previously won the Tidy Wales 2025 Uniting for Environmental Impact award Primary School PTA of the Year at Parentkind’s UK-wide 2025 PTA Awards.
Richard Thomas, Keep Wales Tidy Ceredigion Project Officer, said: “It’s fantastic to see Plascrug bringing this space to life. Projects like this show how small, local actions can make a real difference for both nature and people. Through these garden packages, Plascrug is helping to support biodiversity while also providing a welcoming space for the community to enjoy, learn from and take pride in.”
To find out more about the Local Places for Nature scheme or to apply for a free garden pack, visit: www.keepwalestidy.cymru/nature
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.