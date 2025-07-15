Comedian Mel Owen and presenter Jess Davies have shared their experiences of public sexual harassment to encourage others to use support services.
The Aberystwyth women want others who have experienced harassment to contact the Live Fear Free Helpline. Managed by Welsh Women’s Aid, it provides 24-hour confidential advice around domestic abuse and sexual violence.
Jess said: “I’ve walked past a group of men on my own and they’re shouting about my body and laughing.
“It happens in so many public places. If you’re with your girls, on your own, with your guy friends, your boyfriends… it is normalised and something I think so many women have just been made to feel like we have to accept that that is just part of our lives. Why should we have to accept this?”
Mel said: “We know most of our friends, most women in our lives have experienced this yet why is it that very, very few men think they know a man who would do that?
“Talk to them, hold them accountable.”
Jess and Mel wish they had been aware of helplines like Live Fear Free, and encouraging others to use it for support.
Mel said: “Had I known I could have texted a line like the Live Fear Free helpline it would have at least given me some advice about what to do if something were to happen.”
Jess added: “Even if it’s just to vent, or that validation from a professional that what happened to you wasn’t okay… just to actually have a listening ear to tell you your feelings are valid.”
The Welsh Government helpline is managed by Welsh Women’s Aid, providing free confidential information, advice or support around domestic abuse, sexual violence, or violence against women 24 hours a day, seven days a week by call, text, live chat or email for all victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence and those close to them - family, friends and colleagues.
A Welsh Women’s Aid spokesperson said: "Sexual harassment is unacceptable. If you have experienced any form of harassment, threatening behaviour, or domestic abuse, we want to make it clear that it is never your fault. Non-judgmental, confidential support is available for you. Whether you need advice, a listening ear, or support with next steps, the Live Fear Free Helpline will be there for you."
You can see a video featuring Jess and Mel on Live Fear Free’s social media (@bwyhebofn on Instagram, LiveFearFree on Facebook and X) and above.
If you have experienced domestic abuse, sexual violence and/or violence against women, or are worried about a friend or relative who is experiencing any form of violence or abuse, live chat is available 24 hours.
You can access support by email at [email protected], and in Welsh, English and any other languages using LanguageLine.
Text phone users should use via Relay UK on 18001 0808 80 10 800.
Contact the Live Fear Free Helpline by text 24/7 on 07860 077333.
BSL users should also use the SignLive app: Type in ‘Live Fear Free’.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.