New research shows that Universal Primary Free School Meals (UPFSM) in Wales have removed financial barriers, increased access to school meals and reduced stigma.
Introduced in 2022 in response to the cost-of-living crisis, UPFSM aimed to ensure every primary-aged learner could access a free school meal, while also improving nutrition, reducing health inequalities and enhancing educational attainment.
An evaluation of the policy found that financial pressures had eased for many families, particularly those previously just above the free school meals threshold, who no longer need to budget for school meals or packed lunches.
Schools have welcomed UPFSM for reducing stigma around free school meals, as removing visible differences between learners has created a more inclusive environment.
Several schools also reported that learners who had previously arrived at school hungry were now able to receive at least one hot meal a day.
All maintained schools must follow the Healthy Eating Regulations when designing their menus, meaning more learners are exposed to balanced meals and a wider range of food options, encouraging healthier choices.
New regulations for nursery and primary learners, will further support access to healthier, balanced choices, ensuring closer alignment with latest nutritional guidance.
In December the rate paid per meal was increased from £3.20 to £3.40.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: "Universal Primary Free School Meals are making a real difference to families, schools and learners right across Wales.
“This evaluation shows we are not only easing financial pressures on households but also creating more inclusive school environments where every child can enjoy a nutritious meal together.
“Ensuring children are well-fed supports their ability to learn and thrive, and I'm pleased that our continued investment in this policy means we are building on these positive early findings to deliver even better outcomes for our learners."
