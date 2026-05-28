A Llanidloes woman who drove off after damaging another vehicle in an Aberystwyth supermarket car park has been fined.
Pollyanna Coyle, of 3 Maesydre, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 27 May.
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in the car park of the Tesco and Marks & Spencer site in Aberystwyth on 6 November last year.
The court heard that Coyle scraped of the rear of another vehicle.
She also admitted charges of failing to stop and failing to report the accident to police.
Magistrates fined Coyle £40 and handed her five penalty points.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £130 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £16.
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