Plans to divide an Aberystwyth shop into two units have been approved by Ceredigion council planners.
The scheme will see the property at 3 Portland Road divided into two self-contained shops by replacing a window with a new door and window.
“The subdivision of the unit would result in two smaller retail units,” a council planning officers’ report said.
“This has the potential to increase flexibility in the local retail market, improve the likelihood of occupancy, and provide opportunities for smaller independent retailers.
“Given the scale of the host unit and the context of the surrounding retail offer, the proposal is not considered to result in the loss of a strategic or key large retail unit that would be important to the function of the centre.
“Both units would retain active ground floor frontages, and the proposal is therefore considered to maintain and potentially enhance the vibrancy of the street scene.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.