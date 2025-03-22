An Aberystwyth woman who wanted to challenge herself to run is about to do her fourth half marathon in a year.
Sophie Rudge, who works as the Deputy Operations and Planning Manager for Aberystwyth Arts Centre, will be taking on the huge challenge of running the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday, 6 April, and she will do so for a special cause close to her heart.
The 29-year-old has entered the race to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. But how did Sophie, who says she “is not particularly sporty”, set off on this running challenge?
Sophie said: “I started to run because I wanted to challenge myself.
“I love that I can be outdoors and push myself, and I’ve met some pretty wonderful friends through running.
“I’m not particularly sporty and I think I floored my parents when I told them I was going to be running a half marathon last year, but the Landmarks Half Marathon will be my fourth half marathon.
“Running itself is a challenge for me but running two races a month apart seemed like a bright idea at the time!”
The other race Sophie is referring to is the Paris Half Marathon 2025, which she completed on Sunday, 9 March.
“She was hard but also fabulous!” Sophie said.
“There were absolutely incredible crowds, views and tunes.”
Explaining why she wants to use her next race to raise money for charity, Sophie said: “I will be running for the Royal Marsden for all the amazing work they do, especially for people like Fflur!
Fflur is a family friend who I have known since I was little. She was treated at The Royal Marsden for cancer and will actually be running the race too.
“The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity do incredible research that is helping to develop life-saving treatment.”
She added: “My grandmother on my mother’s side, my grandfather on my dad’s side, and my aunty had cancer, so I feel grateful to have the opportunity to fundraise for such an amazing cause.”
Sophie has set up a JustGiving page to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
“If you have any spare pennies please send them to this wonderful cause,” Sophie said finally.
To donate to Sophie’s fundraising page, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sophierudge2024.