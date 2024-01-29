A beloved cafe in Aberystwyth has told Cambrian News it is NOT closing despite rumours to the contrary.
Helen Dimmick who owns Sophie's Cafe on North Parade with husband Colin has said they intend to keep the cafe up and running.
This month the couple put the business up for sale, but are hoping to sell within the next few years to the "right people who will keep Sophie's going".
In the meantime, she is worried about a drop in footfall if the rumours continue.
The cafe owner who has run Sophie's since 2018 said: "Unfortunately people aren't reading posts clearly and rumours are going around - we are definitely not closing.
"Every staff member has been asked about it - it affects our business.
"My husbands retired and I hope to soon myself. Anyone who is in this industry knows it's a young man's game.
"We want to sell Sophie's as Sophie's and wait for the right people to come along. It's such a good business we want someone to carry it on for the long term."
In the meantime, Helen and the staff will be running the business as usual seven days a week.