Mr ap Gwynfor has called on the Deputy Minister for Climate Change to bring forward safety measures as a matter of urgency, warning that without immediate action, further accidents on this busy road are inevitable. He said: “The A494 between Dolgellau and Glan-yr-Afon has seen several serious and fatal accidents in recent months yet work already promised to improve safety on this notorious road has been put on indefinite hold, despite repeated assurances from ministers.