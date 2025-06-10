An Aberystwyth University academic has been appointed as an ambassador and advocate for health and care research in Wales in a major Welsh Government supported agency.
Professor Reyer Zwiggelaar from the university’s Department of Computer Science, will act as one of Health and Care Research Wales’ Senior Research Leaders.
Managed and supported by the Health and Care Research Wales Faculty, the Senior Research Leaders will continue dedicating time to participate in a range of Faculty’s activities, including funding panels, boards and committees.
Prof Zwiggelaar said: “I am honoured to be appointed a Senior Research Leader at Health and Care Research Wales.
“I am looking forward to promoting the use of AI to improve and save people’s lives.”
