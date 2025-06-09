In real terms, this pledge means raising statutory support for children’s hospices from the £2.3 million they expect to receive in 2025/26 to around £3.2 million in the same year, and then stepping this up to just under £5 million by 2030/31. It’s a staged uplift of only £2.7 million over four years, and yet it would give the hospices the certainty they need to recruit and retain the specialist teams children and families rely on every day.