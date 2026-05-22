Speaking about her award, Rakie Ayola said: “Diolch yn fawr iawn Prifysgol Aberystwyth. I'm truly grateful for your recognition of my work with this honour. Thank you also for such an intimate and personal conferment ceremony. The significance of this award is magnified by the kindness, warmth and generosity I received from both your faculty and students. I hope this is the beginning of a lengthy, creative and inspiring relationship.”