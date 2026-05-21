Brothers Jack and Harvey Jones will walk from Wrexham to Barmouth to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, and football manager Phil Parkinson has been putting them through their paces.
The brothers organised the walk because their dad finished radiotherapy for prostate cancer treatment on 2 January.
“We really want to give something back on behalf of our dad and raise as much as possible for prostate cancer UK,” Jack explained.
“After throwing a few ideas around we settled on the idea of doing a charity potato carry.”
The family business supplies fish and chip shops across North Wales and Chester with potatoes.
“What better way to raise money than for us to take on a crazy and ambitious challenge involving some spuds!” Jack added.
“We are going to deliver a bag of potatoes on foot from our unit in Cefn-y-bedd Wrexham to The Mermaid fish and chip shop Barmouth! That’s nearly 60 miles over Welsh hills, all while carrying 25kg of potatoes. And we are going to do it in one go! No stopping, only for food and toilet breaks!
“Any donations would be greatly appreciated and for anyone who wants to come and see us suffer, routes will be posted nearer the time!
“Thanks for taking the time to visit our JustGiving page.”
The brothers have had some help in the training department from none other than Wrexham AFC manager, Phil Parkinson.
“He helped us film a training video,” Harvey explained.
“We set off 6am on Saturday, 30 May from Wrexham and hope to arrive at the Mermaid Fish Bar in Barmouth at 12 o’clock midday on Sunday, 31May.
“We are hoping to get as many people at the finish line as we can.”
To donate to their fundraising page, visit https://shorturl.at/ryYTZ, and to see their training video with Phil Parkinson, visit the Cambrian News website.
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