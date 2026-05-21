Darkside has been thrilling audiences across the country with its spectacular Pink Floyd show.
They have performed in many unique and spectacular places, and have given several immersive performances of The Dark Side of the Moon in The Sir Patrick Moore Planetarium at the National Space Centre, where they were nominated for the National Show of the Year. Now, after 21 years on the road, audiences will have one last chance to experience the band before it sets off to the grey havens.
The show will include a complete, quadraphonic surround-sound performance of The Dark Side of the Moon, plus the band’s personal favourites, complemented by the integrated video, light and laser show.
See Darkside at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 6 June, 8pm. Strictly 12-plus
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