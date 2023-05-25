Over 560 knives were handed in across north Wales as part of Operation Sceptre, a national week of action against knife crime.
As well as encouraging people to dispose of their unwanted knives and other weapons safely, other activities included visiting schools and colleges across the region to highlight the risks and consequences of carrying a knife to pupils and students, visits to retailers and carrying out weapon sweeps.
Coordinated by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) Operation Sceptre was a national week of action which ran from 15 – 21 May, bringing all 43 police forces and British Transport Police together for a coordinated period of intensification to tackle knife crime, a large contributor to violent crime in the UK.
The week was a marked success with 562 knives and bladed items were recovered from knife surrender amnesty bins and some recycling centres across North Wales where people could dispose of knives and blades safely.
There were also five arrests made as part of the operation as well as 89 school engagement lessons, 48 leaflet drops and 18 visits to retailers regarding knife sales with seven being warned for not having appropriate signage.
Community safety sergeant, Alyn Smith, said: “Op Sceptre highlights the commitment of the police working with the public and partners to prevent young people becoming involved in serious violence. Last week saw forces continued engagement with schools and communities by police forces across the UK.
“Young people must understand that carrying a knife is never the answer, nor does it offer the protection they think it does. It only puts them at greater risk.”
If you have concerns about someone you know or care about, who is carrying or hiding a knife call the Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or the Fearless campaign website https://www.fearless.org/en/give-info. Always dial 999 in an emergency.