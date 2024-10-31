A consultation is proposing a shared use path and boardwalk through St Dogmaels that would create an active travel link to Poppit Sands beach.
A Pembrokeshire County Council online public consultation, following a recent drop-in session at St Dogmaels Memorial Hall, is running up to midnight on 18 November.
The council says: “St Dogmaels is one of the more popular tourist destinations within Pembrokeshire with locals and visitors visiting the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path.
“The village has grown around its historic routes and is characterised by narrow roads, often with limited footways for pedestrians. Parking is a challenge, with most residents parking on street or in limited parking areas through the village.”
The proposal aims to create a safe link between St Dogmaels and Poppit Sands and reduce the levels of car dependency.
As part of proposed improvements, the online survey is seeking public views on the creation of an approximately 645 metre Shared Use Path – designed to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists – along High Street, Feidr Fawr and Pilot Street (B4546), described as the purple route, and an approximately 460 metre Shared Use Path connecting Feidr Fach footway with a new Shared Use Path, and a counter lever boardwalk onto Pilot Street, the preferred red route.