An officer report, recommending refusal, said Natural Resources Wales (NRW) had raised concerns “that cemeteries have the potential to cause pollution to controlled waters, with the level of risk dependent on many factors and to fully assess potential impact of each site an initial Tier 1 assessment which shall define potential pathways and receptors in proximity of the site,” adding: “No such risk assessment has been submitted in support of this application resulting in a development that does not adequately confirm the level of risk to controlled waters the development poses.”