“What’s most disheartening is the 6.5 per cent decrease in three to 15 year-old Welsh speakers. This is surprising given the increase in provision of primary Welsh-medium education in Ceredigion over the last 10 years. Further analysis of this figure is needed and any information held by the education authority on school pupils will be informative in explaining this decline. More encouraging is the stabilisation in the number of adults under 65 speaking Welsh with no significant change since 2011.