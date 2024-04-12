SUPERMARKET chain Aldi says it is committed to opening a shop in Aberystwyth - more than two years after the Welsh Government rejected plans for a store on Park Avenue.
The plans for a supermarket on the site of the former Kwik Save and Cambrian Garage site near the football stadium, was rejected by the Welsh Government in 2022 over flooding concerns, despite being approved by Ceredigion County Council in 2019.
There has been little movement ever since with the site boarded up and described as an eyesore on one of the main gateways into Aberystwyth.
The Cambrian News approached Aldi this week and a spokesperson said: "Aldi are committed to opening a store in Aberystwyth and are continuing to work with Natural Resources Wales to address the flood risk matters.
"We will continue to keep the public updated as things progress.”
In June last year, Aldi said it was ‘extremely concerned’ by ‘continued roadblocks’ that are “severely hampering efforts” to bring forward its new store at Aberystwyth.
The store, Aldi says, would create 40 jobs in the town.
Speaking in June 2023. Rob Jones, Aldi Real Estate Director, described the planning process as being 'extremely slow', adding: "There has been very little progress, meaning that the potential jobs, investment and regeneration of an eyesore site remains on hold.”
In response to those claims last year, Natural Resources Wales said it had been waiting on information from the supermarket, which it had received in June 2023 and would then conduct a review of a flood model.
Welsh Government Climate Change Minister, Julie James, blocked the scheme over flooding fears in March 2022, saying at the time: “The decision (to refuse planning permission) would prevent development being undertaken on a site at risk of flooding, where it has not been demonstrated the potential consequences of a flood event could be adequately managed.
“If the application was approved, the benefits in terms of supporting the objective of responding to the climate emergency may not be secured.”
Aldi has been working with Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, who told the Cambrian News last year: “This is a brownfield site with pre-existing planning for development and I’m really disappointed that there are so many hurdles in the way by NRW for this development.
“The site is currently an unproductive eyesore for Aberystwyth and new development and jobs are needed in our town.”