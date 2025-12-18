A woman running 200 marathons in 200 days will be running the coast from Tenby to Aberystwyth this Christmas.
Megan Boxall is giving up Christmas with her family this year to raise £50,000 for the mental health charity the Samaritans.
She is aiming to run the 5,240 miles of the British Coastline across seven months - if she succeeds, this would make her the fastest woman ever to run the coast, beating the 298 days set by Lindsey Bell.
Having already completed 900 miles across seven counties and raising £15,000 so far, the 33-year-old will be running the Cardigan Bay coastline from 17 December until Boxing Day.
Speaking on why she chose to do this challenge, the financial journalist said: “Their volunteers were there for me when the pain in my brain was so intense I couldn’t pick myself up off the floor.
“And on two occasions, their kind words and patient understanding helped me retreat from a literal edge.
“I only wish I had picked up the phone to them sooner.”
In 2024, Megan called the Samaritans (116 123) five times.
As she began to open up about her own struggles with mental health, she was shocked to learn how many share her struggles - according to the charity, a person dies by suicide in Britain once every 90 minutes.
A Samaritan volunteer picks up the phone to someone every 10 seconds.
Inspired by her uncle Tom Isaacs, who walked the coastline of Britain when he was 33 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, Megan decided she could do one better.
Megan is looking for further partners to help her achieve her goal, including those that can help provide accommodation on the route.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.