A Penrhyncoch man who drove the wrong way down a one way street in Aberystwyth has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 16 December that Ryan Witts, of 18 Glanceulan, was driving a VW Golf in Aberystwyth on 14 August this year.
The 29-year-old drove the wrong way down Vulcan Street into the turning at High Street at around 7.30pm the court heard.
Witts was handed a fine of £171 and magistrates endorsed his driving record with three penalty points.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £130 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £68.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.