Allens Caravans and rights of way at Clarach Bay
Letter to the Editor: With reference to your article in the paper (Beach-goers keep access, Cambrian News, 12 October) I would make the following comments:
No one has complained about the loss of access to the beach. What we have complained about is the fact that access to the public car park on the beach has been denied by Allens Caravans.
The area which has been cordoned off by Allens is considerably larger than the area which is in their ownership. The Land Registry plan showing their ownership confirms this.
Irrespective of ownership, the fact remains that engineering works and change of use from public car park to private car park have both taken place without planning permission.
Ceredigion County Council’s Rights of Way map clearly shows the public car park on the area in question. The car park has been used by the public for at least the last 60 years.
The council has a duty to represent the interests of the citizens of Ceredigion. It should not allow a private company, which has no local connections and provides no benefit to the local community, to ride roughshod over the long-established rights of the people who wish to park near the Clarach North Beach. The planning laws clearly state that planning permission is required before engineering works or a change of use can take place. Allens are in breach of these laws and have denied access to the car park for two years without any action being taken by Ceredigion County Council.
J Jones,
Clarach
